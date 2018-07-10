Cessa (1-1) allowed no runs on three hits and three walks as he fanned four across six innings and picked up the win in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He was sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the game.

Cessa put together a stellar outing in his second start of the season, and he sits with a 3.00 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 15 innings. He could resurface in the big leagues at a later date if the Yankees require another spot starter.