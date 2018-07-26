Yankees' Luis Cessa: Optioned to Triple-A
Cessa was sent back down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
With the addition of J.A. Happ from the Blue Jays on Thursday, Cessa lost his place in the starting rotation and will head back to the minors for the time being. Though he turned in a quality outing against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, it wasn't a secret that the Yankees wanted to upgrade their staff, and one start didn't change anyone's mind. Cessa's ceiling with the 2018 club is likely a middle-relief role, or someone that can pick up the slack after a starter is forced to exit prematurely. Across seven appearances (three starts) with the Yankees, he's logged a 3.10 ERA and 1.13 WHIP.
