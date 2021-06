Cessa (1-1) lost Sunday at the hands of Boston, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk in the Yankees' 6-5 defeat.

Cessa came on for the 10th inning in a tie game and allowed a two-run single to Xander Bogaerts that ended up being the difference. The run was the first Cessa has allowed in six appearances as he remains a key member of the New York bullpen with a 3.09 ERA.