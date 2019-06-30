Manager Aaron Boone named Cessa and Chance Adams as his main options to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen when opener Stephen Tarpley exits Sunday's game against the Red Sox in London, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Normal rotation members J.A. Happ and CC Sabathia are on hand in relief roles as well, but Boone seems inclined to steer away from the two pitchers in order to preserve them for starts later in the week. As a result, Cessa should be in line for a substantial role out of the bullpen after the Yankees needed seven relief pitchers to cover the final 8.1 innings of Saturday's 17-13 win. Over his last five appearances, Cessa has given up six runs (five earned) while striking out nine in 10 frames.