Yankees' Luis Cessa: Recalled, could slot into rotation
Cessa was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
With CC Sabathia (hip) landing on the 10-day DL, either Cessa or Domingo German, who was also recalled from Triple-A, figure to slot into the Yankees' rotation on Thursday in Boston. Cessa would be available if the Yankees need length out of the bullpen Saturday, as he could still start Thursday on normal rest. Cessa has a career 4.54 ERA in 73.1 innings as a big-league starter, so German seems like a better option to slot into the rotation, at least on paper. Cessa could serve as a valuable long man for the Yankees, but he's unlikely to emerge as a valuable fantasy option in mixed leagues.
