Cessa was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Cessa owns a solid 2.73 across 26.1 innings with the RailRiders, though his 5.34 ERA across 30.1 innings with the Yankees leaves something to be desired. He'll provide bullpen depth down the stretch.

