Yankees' Luis Cessa: Recalled to start Tuesday
Cessa was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in advance of Tuesday's start against the Twins.
If Cessa can hold his own this time around, he could stick in the big-league rotation for a stretch, with Michael Pineda out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. However, it would seem more likely that the Yankees would upgrade the fifth starter spot either internally (Chance Adams is a popular candidate) or via a trade at the deadline. Cessa posted a 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings as a starter in the big-league rotation earlier this season.
