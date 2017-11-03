Cessa (ribs) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cessa was placed on the disabled list with a rib-cage injury in mid-August, and wound up missing the rest of the 2017 season because of the ailment. There should be no worry over his status for next year, as he's expected to be fully healed and healthy heading into spring training.