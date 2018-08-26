Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

As expected, Cessa will return to the minors after serving as the team's 26th man during Saturday's twin bill. The 26-year-old locked down a three inning save during Game 1, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out two. He should be back with the big club after rosters expand in September.

