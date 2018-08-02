Cessa will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Thursday's tilt against the Red Sox, DJ Eberle of the Times Leader News reports.

Cessa was sent down to the minors Thursday after the Yankees acquired J.A. Happ from the Blue Jays. It's unclear how New York will choose to use Cessa, although he'll likely see time as both a starter and reliever. The 26-year-old owns a 3.10 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 20.1 frames in 2018.