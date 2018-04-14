Cessa will not take the hill against the Tigers on Saturday due to inclement weather but is expected to start one half of Sunday's split doubleheader, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

There's a decent chance that Sunday's game(s) could be postponed as well with a heavy dose of rain still on the way, but Cessa should be tentatively plugged in to toe the rubber during one of the contests. The right-hander has only made two appearances out of the bullpen for the Yankees this year, tossing a pair of scoreless innings while recording three strikeouts earlier this week against Baltimore and Boston.