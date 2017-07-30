Yankees' Luis Cessa: Sent back to minors
Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
The 25-year-old tossed 3.1 innings of scoreless baseball Sunday, but prior to that, he had allowed three runs in each of his last two appearances. With Cessa likely unavailable for the next few days, the Yankees opted to send him back to the minors. No corresponding move has been made, but his roster will presumably be filled when Jaime Garcia joins the team Monday.
