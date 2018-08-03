Yankees' Luis Cessa: Sent down to Triple-A
Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
Cessa will head back down to the minors after tossing 3.2 innings of relief during Thursday's game in Boston. Manager Aaron Boone was forced to use Cessa after CC Sabathia lasted just three innings, and Jonathan Holder and Chad Green were unable to stop the Red Sox's offense. Due to his appearance in Thursday's loss, Cessa will obviously no longer take the mound Saturday. Instead, it's expected that Chance Adams will make his major-league debut at Fenway Park. In a corresponding move, Tommy Kahnle was recalled from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replenish the Yankees' bullpen.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Available out of bullpen Thursday•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Returns to New York•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Takes loss despite solid effort against Rays•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Called up ahead of start•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Will join big-league rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...