Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Cessa will head back down to the minors after tossing 3.2 innings of relief during Thursday's game in Boston. Manager Aaron Boone was forced to use Cessa after CC Sabathia lasted just three innings, and Jonathan Holder and Chad Green were unable to stop the Red Sox's offense. Due to his appearance in Thursday's loss, Cessa will obviously no longer take the mound Saturday. Instead, it's expected that Chance Adams will make his major-league debut at Fenway Park. In a corresponding move, Tommy Kahnle was recalled from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replenish the Yankees' bullpen.

