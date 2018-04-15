Yankees' Luis Cessa: Sent to Triple-A following postponed start
Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Cessa was originally scheduled to start Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, but with both games getting postponed, the Yankees will no longer need the right-hander's services. Look for the team to call upon Cessa if in need of a spot start down the road.
