Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Cessa was originally scheduled to start Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, but with both games getting postponed, the Yankees will no longer need the right-hander's services. Look for the team to call upon Cessa if in need of a spot start down the road.

