Yankees' Luis Cessa: Set for long-relief role
Manager Aaron Boone announced Saturday that Cessa will begin the season out of the bullpen in a long-relief role, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Boone did mention the possibility of utilizing the opener strategy April 1 against the Tigers, and Cessa could be used as the primary pitcher should they go that route. The 26-year-old was in the mix for a rotation spot with Luis Severino (shoulder) and CC Sabathia (knee, chest, suspension) sidelined for the beginning of the season, but Domingo German and Jonathan Loaisiga will be called upon instead. Cessa showcased himself near perfectly in spring training with a 0.53 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 18:1 K:BB through 17 innings, but will nonetheless start the season in the bullpen.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Working in relief Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Leading fifth starter candidate•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Likely destined for relief duty•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Fails to finish first inning•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Will start regular-season finale•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Records three-inning save vs. Toronto•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...