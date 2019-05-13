Yankees' Luis Cessa: Set to start Monday
Cessa is slated to start Monday's game against the Orioles, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Jonathan Loaisiga had been listed as New York's probable starter for Monday, but it's unclear if an injury or a late change of heart by manager Aaron Boone resulted in Cessa getting the nod instead. In any case, Cessa likely won't deployed as a traditional starter, as he's maxed out at 3.1 innings and 61 pitches over his 11 outings. If Loaisiga is in fact available, it's still possible that he covers the bulk of the innings as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen.
