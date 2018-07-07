Cessa will start one game of Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Cessa has pitched five times for the Yankees this season, starting once and appearing four times out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old has allowed five runs in nine innings. He'll be called up Monday to start one half of the doubleheader, with CC Sabathia starting the other.