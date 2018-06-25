Cessa is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

The Yankees don't have an opening in the rotation, but with manager Aaron Boone eager to build in an extra day of rest for CC Sabathia and have the lefty start a game during the series with the Red Sox over the weekend, Cessa will enter the rotation as a temporary sixth starter. Boone said that Cessa, who has made all four of his appearances out of the bullpen this season, will likely be capped at around 70-to-80 pitches Wednesday, rendering the 26-year-old a rather unappealing streaming option in most settings.