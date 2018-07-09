Cessa will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start the second game of the Yankees' doubleheader Monday with the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The Yankees are expected to designate Cessa as the 26th man for the twin bill, meaning he'll likely head back to the minors following the spot start. In his lone other start with the Yankees back on June 27, Cessa was charged with three runs on five hits and two walks over three innings to take the loss against the Phillies.