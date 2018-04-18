Yankees' Luis Cessa: Suffers injury Tuesday
Cessa (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's game against the Marlins with an apparent injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Cessa was forced to leave the game with an apparent injury after allowing one earned run over two innings of relief. He allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two. We'll await word from the Yankees on his exact injury diagnosis. The Yankees are off Wednesday before opening up a four-game series against the Blue Jays on Thursday.
