Cessa (1-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits over 5.1 innings while striking out three as the Yankees fell 3-2 to the Rays.

The right-hander held Tampa off the scoreboard for five innings, before faltering, with the big blow being a two-run shot by Kevin Kiermaier. Cessa threw 74 pitches (48 strikes) and likely did enough to ensure he'll remain in the rotation for at least another turn. He'll take a 3.10 ERA into his next outing, scheduled for Tuesday at home against the Orioles.