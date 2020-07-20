Cessa (not injury related) threw a 31-pitch bullpen session Monday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Cessa missed the start of camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but he cleared intake protocol and reported to the team Saturday. He reportedly only experienced very mild symptoms while battling the coronavirus but was still able to run and do some throwing while recovering. With Opening Day set for Thursday, it's unclear whether he'll be ready for the start of the season, but he felt "great" following his first bullpen of camp. The right-hander tossed a career-high 81 innings over 43 appearances with the Yankees last season, posting a 4.11 ERA and 75:31 K:BB.