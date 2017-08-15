Cessa exited during the fifth inning of Monday night's game with an upper back injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cessa will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but the Yankees do not believe the injury to be serious. The 25-year-old allowed two runs on five hits over 4.1 innings prior to exiting, with the only real trouble coming in the third as he gave up solo home runs to Curtis Granderson and Yoenis Cespedes. It was nothing more than a spot start for Cessa, with C.C. Sabathia expected to return this weekend.