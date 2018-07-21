Yankees' Luis Cessa: Will join big-league rotation
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Friday's 7-5 loss to the Mets that Cessa would be promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Domingo German as the big club's fifth starter, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
German took the hill in the Yankees' first game out of the All-Star break and failed to escape the fourth inning while surrendering four runs on five hits and two walks. The Yankees optioned German to Triple-A after the contest, but Cessa won't be recalled until the fifth spot in the rotation comes up again Wednesday in Tampa Bay. Over 16 career starts in the big leagues, Cessa has submitted a 4.37 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 82.1 innings, so expectations should be tempered for the 26-year-old.
