Cessa (oblique) is set to toss 60 pitches during a rehab start at High-A Tampa on Monday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Cessa has been on the shelf since April 17 due to an oblique strain. With Misahiro Tanaka (hamstring) hitting the disabled list, Cessa could be in line for a spot start Friday against the Rays. The Yankees are expected to release their probable starter for Friday's tilt in the near future.