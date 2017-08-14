Yankees' Luis Cessa: Will start Monday vs. Mets
Cessa will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Monday's game against the Mets, Anthony Rieber of Newsday reports.
There was some thought that Caleb Smith, who was recalled from Triple-A prior to Sunday's game against the Red Sox to offer an option in long relief if needed, would pick up the spot start Monday, but the Yankees will instead turn to Cessa to fill the opening in the rotation created by the recent moves of Masahiro Tanaka (shoulder) and CC Sabathia (knee) to the disabled list. Neither injured pitcher seems at risk of missing much longer than the 10-day minimum, but Cessa could still be in store for a two-start week, with a second turn likely to come Saturday against the Red Sox if both Tanaka and Sabathia remain unavailable. Cessa hasn't provided much evidence that he'll make for a reliable streaming option, however, after turning in a 6.23 ERA and 15:10 K:BB over 17.1 innings in his previous four starts with the Yankees this season.
