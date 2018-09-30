Cessa will start Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Cessa will take the mound for Game 162 as the Yankees finish the regular season at Fenway Park. The 26-year-old made four starts in the majors this season, allowing 10 runs on 19 hits and seven walks over 17.2 innings. Cessa has thrown more than 50 pitches only once in the last six weeks, so he is unlikely to have a traditional starter's pitch count.

More News
Our Latest Stories