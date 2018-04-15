Cessa will not make a start Sunday, as Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Tigers has been postponed and Luis Severino is scheduled to start Game 2.

It's possible that both games end up getting postponed, but in the event that they are able to play the nightcap, Severino would take the ball. The Yankees wouldn't need a fifth starter next week, so Cessa should shift to the bullpen going forward.