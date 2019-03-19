Yankees' Luis Cessa: Working in relief Tuesday
Cessa will work in relief Tuesday with the Yankees using Chad Green as an opener in his place against the Rays, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
Cessa was scheduled to start Tuesday, but Green will get the nod instead as the Yankees give the opener a shot against the team that made the role famous. Cessa should still get in as many innings as needed Tuesday, and remains on track to break camp with a spot in the Yankees' rotation.
