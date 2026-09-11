Garcia went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run against Colorado in a 10-3 win Thursday.

Garcia gave New York a quick lead with a two-run homer to center field in the first inning. It was his second homer in as many days and his seventh through 32 contests since joining the Yankees at the trade deadline. Garcia is batting a hearty .299 during his time with New York and has added six doubles, 17 runs, 15 RBI and one stolen base. He's at 30 homers and 91 RBI overall this year, both of which are career-best marks.