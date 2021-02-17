The Yankees announced Wednesday that Garcia signed a minor-league contract with the organization that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

The 34-year-old Garcia has seen big-league action with the Phillies, Angels and Rangers over parts of the last eight seasons, compiling a 4.26 ERA and a 8.8 K-BB% for his career. Even if he's able to secure a spot in the Yankees' Opening Day bullpen, Garcia will be ticketed for a low-leverage role and won't offer much fantasy value, even in AL-only leagues that count holds as a category.