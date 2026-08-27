Garcia went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two additional runs in a 9-3 victory versus Houston on Wednesday.

Garcia put the finishing touches on an emphatic New York win with his two-run blast to right field in the eighth inning. It was the infielder's second straight game with a long ball, and he's now gone deep four times across his past six contests. Garcia has slashed an incredible .524/.583/1.143 during that span, so he's as hot as any player in baseball at the moment. He's up to 28 homers and 87 runs batted in on the campaign, with the RBI mark good for seventh-most in the majors.