Gil (5-1) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings in a 6-1 victory over the White Sox. He struck out 14.

The 25-year-old right-hander set a new career high in Ks -- in fact, Gil has never struck out more than nine batters in a big-league start before. He generated an incredible 22 swinging strikes among his 98 pitches, and 40 combined called/swinging strikes, as he produced his fourth straight quality start and won his fifth straight decision. Gil is having a breakout campaign, and he'll take a 2.39 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 62:27 K:BB through 49 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Mariners.