Gil (0-0) didn't factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out eight Blue Jays.

Gil's poor command came back to bite him Sunday, as he allowed a single to George Springer and then issued three straight free passes -- one hit-by-pitch -- to bring Springer around to score. Other than his walk problem (seven walks in nine innings), Gil has been great to start 2024, owning a 3.00 ERA with 14 strikeouts through two starts, both of which have come against dangerous offenses. He's lined up to face the Guardians in Cleveland for his next projected start.