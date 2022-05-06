Gil tossed five innings in a start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out nine.

The right-hander finally had a solid outing, going five innings for the first time this season and registering a campaign-best nine punchouts. It's otherwise been a struggle for Gil at Triple-A this season, as he has registered a 9.53 ERA and 1.76 WHIP over five starts. The 23-year-old is considered one of the Yankees' top pitching prospects after posting a 3.07 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 38:19 K:BB across 29.1 innings in his first big-league stint in 2021.