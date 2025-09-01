Gil did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts.

The New York right-hander equaled a season high with his seven punchouts generated on 12 whiffs out of his 98 total pitches. Gil was cruising through the first five frames, conceding just one run on a Will Robertson double in the second. After giving up a solo homer to Colson Montgomery with one out in the sixth, Gil walked the next batter and was then lifted from the contest. Through 29.1 total innings, Gil now sports a 3.68 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 29:19 K:BB with a worrisome 25.6 percent groundball rate. The 27-year-old is scheduled to make his next appearance in the Yankees' upcoming home series next weekend against Toronto.