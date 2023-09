Gil's (elbow) fastball was clocked at 98 mph during his first rehab outing Friday for Single-A Tampa, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gil allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three batters over two innings. His fastball averaged 96 mph in the majors in 2021, so it's good to hear his velocity is all the way back after having not pitched since May 2022 due to Tommy John surgery.