Gil didn't factor into the decision Monday against Arizona, going 4.2 innings and yielding one run on one hit and three walks. He struck out six.

Gil showed his worth as the Yankees' fifth starter and Gerrit Cole (elbow) fill-in, holding the D-Backs to one hit in his first MLB appearance since 2022. The righty got himself into trouble in the third, allowing a hit and a walk before advancing both the runners on a wild pitch, opening up the opportunity for Ketel Marte to cash in on a sac fly. Still, Gil looks to be a quality option for NYY moving forward and will look to keep the ball rolling in his next projected start Sunday against Toronto -- who got no-hit by Houston's Ronel Blanco on Monday.