Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Gil (lat) is lined up to make his season debut Sunday against the Marlins.

Gil is slated to throw 75 pitches in his fourth rehab start Tuesday, and if he comes out of that outing with no issues, the right-hander will rejoin the Yankees' rotation Sunday in Miami. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year has been out all season while recovering from a right lat strain.