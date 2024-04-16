Gil (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on three hits and seven walks over five innings. He struck out six.

Gil struggled to find the strike zone Monday night in Toronto, walking seven batters, equaling a career-high previously set on Sept. 8, 2021, also against the Blue Jays. However, the 25-year-old still flashed his strikeout prowess, punching out six batters and generating 16 whiffs. Gil looks to bounce back in his next start, scheduled against the Rays at home.