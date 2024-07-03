Gil (9-4) took the loss Tuesday against Cincinnati, allowing four runs on two hits and three walks across four innings. He struck out three.

Gil surrendered at least four runs for a third straight start, something he'd done just once in his first 13 outings, continuing an unexpected freefall after an outstanding start to 2024. He was pulled after hitting a pair of batters and allowing a two-run home run to Will Benson in the fifth inning without recording an out. While Gil still owns a 3.41 ERA and a 102:48 K:BB across 89.2 innings, fantasy managers should proceed with caution, especially with a matchup against the Red Sox on the docket for Sunday.