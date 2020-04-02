Gil "seemed likely" to open the 2020 campaign with High-A Tampa prior to the suspension of play, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Though minor-league assignments are not set in stone, the thought that Gil will return to Tampa when the season resumes makes sense given that he was optioned to the High-A club in early March. The 21-year-old excelled with Low-A Charleston last season, posting a 2.39 ERA and 1.19 WHIP along with a 112:39 K:BB over 83 innings, but was less effective in three starts with Tampa. Nonetheless, Gil possesses one of the best fastballs in the minors and could ascend quickly through the system if he is able to improve his command and consistency with his secondary pitches.