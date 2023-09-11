Gil (elbow) tossed two innings and struck out three while giving up four earned runs on three hits and two walks in his rehab start Thursday for Single-A Tampa.

Gil made his second appearance at Tampa after striking out three over another two-inning start in his first rehab outing Sept. 1. The right-hander's fastball velocity is reportedly sitting around the same levels it had prior to him undergoing Tommy John surgery last May, but like most pitchers returning from a major elbow injury, Gil's command and control has been lacking a bit thus far during his rehab assignment. He'll eventually shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before potentially making his return from the 60-day injured list before the end of the season. The Yankees envision Gil serving as a starter over the long haul, but if he makes any appearances for the big club in 2023, he'll likely be doing so in a relief role.