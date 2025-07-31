Gil (lat) is on track to return from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Marlins in Miami, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone previously said Tuesday that Gil was on track to make his 2025 MLB debut this weekend if he made it out of his final rehab start without issue, and the right-hander was able to do just that. During his fourth rehab appearance Tuesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Gil built up to 75 pitches while striking out seven batters and yielding one earned run on three hits and one walk. The Yankees aren't likely to push Gil far past the 90-pitch mark Sunday, but the reigning American League Rookie of the Year should be capable of working deep enough into the start to qualify for a win. Gil has been on the shelf all season after he was diagnosed with a high-grade right lat strain in early March.