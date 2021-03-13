site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Luis Gil: Moved to minors
RotoWire Staff
Mar 13, 2021
4:37 pm ET 1 min read
Gil was optioned to Double-A Somerset on Friday.
Gil is on the
Yankees' 40-man roster, but he has yet to pitch beyond the High-A level and wasn't in contention to make the Opening Day roster. The right-hander got into one game during spring training, pitching a perfect inning against Detroit. More News
