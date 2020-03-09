Play

Gil was optioned to High-A Tampa on Monday.

Gil was added to the Yankees' 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, which allowed him to work in major-league camp during spring training. However, he'll report to High-A Tampa after making his debut at the High-A level last season. The 21-year-old could potentially advance in the minor-league system in 2020, but he'll require more work against higher-level competition before being considered for a major-league roster spot.

