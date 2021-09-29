Gil is working out of the bullpen at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in case he is needed in that role this week or in the postseason at the big-league level, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

New York's top pitching prospect wasn't going to crack a potential postseason rotation, but he could be of service in relief if he can have success in that role at Triple-A. Through two relief appearances at Triple-A, Gil has one dominant outing where he struck out six in two scoreless innings and one outing where he gave up two runs and only got one out, so the results are mixed. He will be in competition for a starting spot with the big club in spring training.