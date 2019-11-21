Play

Gil was added to the Yankees' 40-man roster Wednesday.

Gil began the season at Low-A Charleston and earned a promotion to High-A Tampa after posting a 2.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 112:39 K:BB in 17 starts. The 21-year-old will now get a chance to showcase his stuff at spring training and could begin the season at Double-A Trenton.

