The Yankees recalled Gil from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Gil was left out of the Yankees' Opening Day rotation as the club initially operated with a four-man setup, but he's now up to fill in the No. 5 spot and will start Friday's game versus the Rays. The 27-year-old miss much of last season with a lat strain, finishing with a 3.32 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 41:33 K:BB across 57 regular-season innings covering 11 starts. Gil will need to pitch well to keep a rotation spot once Carlos Rodon (elbow/hamstring) and Gerrit Cole (elbow) are ready.