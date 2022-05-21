Gil will undergo Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
Gil exited his start at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday with an elbow injury, and the issue is significant enough to require surgery. Prior to the 23-year-old's injury, he had posted a 7.89 ERA, 31:15 K:BB and 1.70 WHIP in 21.2 innings over six starts with the Triple-A club this year. The right-hander will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 season and should miss a significant portion of the 2023 campaign.